Kenya: Ruto Targets Cheaper Mobile Phones Through Proposed Duty Removal

Nairobi — President William Ruto has announced plans to pursue the removal of the 25 per cent import duty on mobile phones, in a move aimed at lowering the cost of accessing digital services.

Addressing Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Ruto said the government would undertake the necessary legal and regional customs processes to implement the proposal.

The President described mobile phones as essential tools for education, banking, business and employment, particularly among young people seeking opportunities in the digital economy.

He said making the devices more affordable would enable more Kenyans to access digital opportunities.

The proposal is part of four measures unveiled during the national celebrations, alongside a proposed PAYE exemption for workers earning KSh32,333 or less monthly, a stamp duty exemption for land transactions valued at KSh1 million or less, and an expansion of the National Internship Programme.

Ruto said the proposals would be submitted to Parliament the following week for consideration.