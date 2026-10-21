Zimbabwe: ZESA Breaks Silence As Leehwaz Story Sparks Social Media Storm

ZESA says it is engaging with the family of Norest Murewa popularly known as Leehwaz through its insurers as public pressure mounts for compensation and assistance for the young man who lost three limbs in an electrocution accident as a child.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has responded to growing public calls for justice and support for Murewa saying the matter is receiving attention and that efforts are under way to reach a fair outcome.

The statement follows an outpouring of concern on social media with Zimbabweans calling on the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) a subsidiary of ZESA to assist the 23-year-old.

ZESA acknowledged the public concern and appeals circulating online over Murewa's circumstances, expressing sympathy for the life-changing injuries he sustained.

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"We recognise the life-changing injuries he sustained, and the courage with which he continues to face the challenges they bring every day," the power utility said in a statement.

ZESA said Murewa and his family through their legal representatives were engaging with the utility's insurers under established procedures.

"Norest and his family, through their legal representatives, are engaging with our insurers through the established processes," the statement said.

The utility also confirmed that its representatives had met Murewa and his family to explain the process and the steps involved, while acknowledging that the process had taken longer than expected.

The public outcry intensified after social media personality Royal Mint recently appealed to ZETDC management to reconsider Murewa's circumstances and provide compensation and meaningful assistance.

According to the appeal, Murewa was eight years old when he was electrocuted after reportedly coming into contact with live electricity cables left on the ground following the burning of electricity poles.

The incident allegedly left him without both arms and one leg leaving him to confront significant daily challenges from a young age.

Royal Mint raised concern that Murewa had allegedly received no compensation or meaningful assistance over the years, prompting social media users to flood ZETDC's Facebook page with calls for action and accountability.

ZESA said it remained committed to continued engagement with Murewa and his family and would work with all parties involved to bring the matter to a fair conclusion.

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"Out of respect for Norest's privacy and the integrity of the ongoing process, we will not comment publicly on its specific details," the utility said.

It thanked members of the public for their compassion and patience adding that it was working towards an outcome that would give Murewa the dignity and support he deserved.

ZESA did not disclose whether a compensation agreement had been reached or indicate when the process might be concluded.