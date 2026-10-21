Kenya: NACADA Destroys Over 29,000 Litres of Illicit Brew in Kiambu

Nairobi — The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) Enforcement team, acting on intelligence information, conducted a major crackdown on illicit brew dens at Kahawa West in Soweto slums, Kiambu County, destroying over 29,240 litres of kangara and 140 litres of changaa.

The operation, which targeted a notorious den operating in the informal settlement, also saw the destruction of all peripheral materials and apparatus used in the preparation of the illicit brews.

Officers destroyed the substances at the scene in accordance with standard enforcement procedures.Officers arrested one adult male during the operation and escorted him to Kasarani Police Station, where he is being held awaiting arraignment in court.

Speaking immediately after the operation, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa commended the enforcement team for its swift and decisive action, reiterating the authority's unwavering commitment to ridding communities of illicit brews and protecting public health.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This operation is a clear demonstration that NACADA will not relent in the fight against illicit alcohol and harmful substances. The destruction of over 29,000 litres of kangara and changaa is a significant blow to the illegal trade that continues to destroy lives, families, and communities. We thank the public for the information that made this operation possible and encourage continued cooperation," Dr. Omerikwa said.

The crackdown comes amid heightened national concern over the proliferation of illicit brews and their devastating impact on public health and safety.

Kangara, a potent illicit brew, and changaa, a traditional spirit often produced in unregulated environments, have been linked to numerous health emergencies, including deaths, blindness, and organ failure, particularly in informal settlements.

The operation also underscores the growing role of community intelligence in supporting NACADA's enforcement efforts.

The authority has repeatedly emphasized the importance of public participation in reporting illicit brew operations, noting that community vigilance is critical to dismantling the networks that produce and distribute harmful substances.

NACADA's enforcement activities are part of a broader national strategy to reduce the supply of and demand for harmful substances, in line with the authority's mandate under the NACADA Act of 2012.

The recent validation of the Community-Based Rehabilitation (CBR) Guidelines further complements these enforcement efforts by providing a framework for community-led prevention, treatment, and recovery services at the grassroots level.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The authority has urged members of the public to continue reporting suspicious activities related to the production, distribution, and sale of illicit brews through its official channels, assuring that all information will be treated with confidentiality.

The suspect is expected to face charges related to the manufacture and possession of illicit alcohol under the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act of 2010, which provides for stiff penalties for offenders, including fines and imprisonment.