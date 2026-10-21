Ethiopia's Sovereign Access to Seaport Crucial for Regional Shared Prosperity - Scholars

20 October 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Scholars have noted that Ethiopia's sovereign access to seaport plays a crucial role in ensuring regional shared prosperity.

Ethiopia was one of the world's prominent civilizations in international trade and diplomacy due to its secured sovereign sea access and ports.

However, the country had lost its natural, historical, and legal resources due to internal and external political conspiracies as well as various historical circumstances.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

However, the present generation has risen with strong determination to regain this historical right of ownership and to safeguard the nation's core interests.

Efforts being made by the government to address the issue through peaceful and diplomatic means are also showing promising results.

The international community has also given due support and attention to Ethiopia's fair demand.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Logistics Researcher Temesgen Walelign said access to the sea plays a significant role in strengthening commercial activities, cargo transport, and global market integration countries.

As a result, Ethiopia's lack of port has been incurring additional logistics costs and burdens, preventing products from reaching the global market on time and at competitive prices, he explained.

These extra costs affect not only export trade but also cause price hikes on imported goods, ultimately impacting consumers, the researcher added.

Moreover, Ethiopia's claim for sea access is appropriate taking into consideration the historical, legal, and long-term development ambitions of the country beyond it geographical location and population.

He also praised Ethiopia's efforts in working with neighboring countries to achieve this demand by adhering to principles of give-and-take, peaceful diplomacy, and mutual benefit.

Beyond strengthening Ethiopia's commercial and economic capacity, this contributes significantly to fostering lasting regional peace and economic cooperation, Temesgen underscored.

Overall, he emphasized that the demand goes beyond current economic needs and forms the foundation of the country's future strategic survival.

For his part, the economist Nemomsa Mengesha said Ethiopia's quest for sovereign seaport plays a crucial role in boosting economic competitiveness.

This, he noted, will streamline the overall economic activities and play a major role in easing living cost for citizens.

Therefore, securing seaport is a fundamental solution for achieving the country's long-term development goals and improving the living standards of its people.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.