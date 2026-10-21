South Africa: Mbeki's Radio Freedom Broadcast On Eve of Cradock Four Funeral Played At Khampepe Inquiry

One of the attachments to the bundle of papers former president Thabo Mbeki submitted to the Khampepe Commission of inquiry into delayed post-TRC prosecutions was a sound clip of a speech broadcast on the ANC's Radio Freedom on the eve of the burial of the murdered 'Cradock Four', Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sparrow Mkonto and Sicelo Mhlauli.

The four UDF activists, we now know, were abducted by members of the security police on 27 June 1985, assaulted, stabbed, strangled with telephone wire and shot before their bodies were burned an mutilated.

READ MORE The Cradock Four: A son's quest for justice for Fort Calata and fellow activists July 24, 2021 In 1993, at the reopened inquest, Judge Neville Zietsman found that security forces were responsible for the deaths of the Cradock Four, although no individual was named. All of the security police members have since died.

The longest thread, however, tracks back to a high-level meeting of the State Security Council (SCC) that took place in March 1984 and was attended by 12 Cabinet ministers, including FW de Klerk, then minister of internal affairs, and Barend du Plessis, then head of education and training.

This meeting was allegedly to discuss strategies to deal with "terrorists" in what was then South West Africa. Also on the agenda was the matter of how to "remove" activists who were becoming a growing threat in Cradock to the apartheid regime. Fifteen months later, the four men were dead.

In March this year Du Plessis testified at the reopened...