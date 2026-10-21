Algeria: President Tebboune Conducts Partial Reshuffle Among Provincial Governors

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune conducted Tuesday a partial reshuffle among walis (provincial governors), the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

"The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, conducted today a partial reshuffle among walis (governors), transferring the following: - Riadh Benahmed, from the province of Batna to the province of Aflou.

- Yousef Bechlaoui, from Tlemcen to Batna.

- Mohamed Meziane, from El Tarf to Bejaïa.

- Kamel Nouicer, from Bordj Bou Arreridj to Tlemcen.

The following were also appointed: - Abdelwahab Zini, delegate governor of El-Harrach administrative district (Algiers province), as governor of El Tarf.

- Redouane Khelifa, former delegate governor of Bab El Oued administrative district (Algiers province), as governor of Bordj Bou Arreridj.

- Omar Boutahraoui, secretary general of Oum El Bouaghi province, as governor of Barika," the statement said.