Algeria: President Tebboune Conducts Partial Reshuffle Among Provincial Governors

20 October 2026
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)
By President Abdelmadjid Tebboune

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune conducted Tuesday a partial reshuffle among walis (provincial governors), the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

"The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, conducted today a partial reshuffle among walis (governors), transferring the following: - Riadh Benahmed, from the province of Batna to the province of Aflou.

- Yousef Bechlaoui, from Tlemcen to Batna.

- Mohamed Meziane, from El Tarf to Bejaïa.

- Kamel Nouicer, from Bordj Bou Arreridj to Tlemcen.

The following were also appointed: - Abdelwahab Zini, delegate governor of El-Harrach administrative district (Algiers province), as governor of El Tarf.

- Redouane Khelifa, former delegate governor of Bab El Oued administrative district (Algiers province), as governor of Bordj Bou Arreridj.

- Omar Boutahraoui, secretary general of Oum El Bouaghi province, as governor of Barika," the statement said.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

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