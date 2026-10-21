South Africa: Madlanga Commission Weighs In-Camera Hearing Request - South African News Briefs - October 21, 2026

press review

Madlanga Commission to Hear Arguments on Secret Testimony

The Madlanga Commission will resume from recess to hear arguments on an application for National Intelligence Coordinating Committee head Dr Ntandazo Sifolo to testify in camera, reports EWN. Evidence leaders want Sifolo to present classified information about the committee's internal operations, accountability and current and future threat assessments, which would be declassified for the commission's viewing but withheld from the public. Media organisations, including amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism, Daily Maverick and Media24, oppose the application, arguing that intelligence structures are matters of significant public interest and that closed-door proceedings could undermine the commission's public accountability mandate.

Alleged Triple Murder Suspect Ndodana Tshuma Returns to Court

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Zimbabwean national Ndodana Tshuma is set to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court in connection with the alleged murders of his wife, Zandile, and their two daughters, Natalie and Nala, in the United Kingdom, reports SABC News. Tshuma was arrested in Kensington, Johannesburg, in July during a joint operation involving the South African Police Service and Interpol after an international red notice was issued for him. He has pleaded guilty to firearm and immigration-related charges in South Africa. The court previously postponed the case to allow the state and defence to finalise a plea and sentencing agreement and resolve documentation discrepancies. He remains in custody without bail as the UK murder case proceeds.

Prosecutors Consider Further Arrests in Shadrack Sibiya Rape Case

The National Prosecuting Authority has not ruled out further arrests in the case involving former Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, who remains in custody at Kgosi Mampuru Prison after being denied bail by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, reports EWN. Sibiya is accused of sexually grooming a minor and raping an 18-year-old woman. NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said prosecutors would decide whether to pursue charges against alleged accomplices, adding that further arrests were possible if additional investigations uncovered evidence against other individuals.

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