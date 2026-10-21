Nigeria, UK Agree to Improve Border Security

Nigeria and the United Kingdom have agreed to strengthen cooperation on visa fraud, organised immigration crime, extradition and asset recovery as part of efforts to improve border security and combat transnational crime.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the agreement was reached at the annual UK-Nigeria Migration, Justice and Home Affairs Dialogue held in London on 6 October, where senior officials from Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UK Home Office jointly chaired discussions on implementing commitments made during President Bola Tinubu's state visit to the UK in March 2026.

The discussions also covered improved document verification and border management, safe and dignified return and reintegration of migrants, prisoner transfers, cyber-enabled fraud and drug trafficking.

The two countries further agreed to support the development of Nigerian visa pathways for businesses seeking to invest in Nigeria, in fulfilment of another commitment made during Tinubu's state visit.

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The UK said stronger cooperation was particularly important because Nigeria ranks third globally among countries receiving the highest volume of UK student visas and fifth in work visas.

The British Deputy High Commissioner, Ms Vicky Seymour, said the partnership was producing practical outcomes on issues affecting both countries.

"Building on the momentum of President Tinubu's State Visit, we are turning political commitments into action that benefits citizens in both our countries, from tackling visa fraud and organised immigration crime to strengthening border security and supporting safe and dignified return and reintegration," she said.

Seymour added that the objective was to protect legitimate travellers, hold accountable those who abuse immigration systems and improve security in both countries.

Nigeria's Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Dunoma Umar Ahmed, said the dialogue should address enforcement measures while ensuring meaningful opportunities for legal migration.

"Migration remains one of the most important and visible aspects of the UK-Nigeria relationship. This dialogue must both cover enforcement activities as well as ensuring meaningful opportunities for legal migration, and credible opportunities for pathways for legitimate migrants," he said.

Ahmed said the dialogue was ultimately aimed at strengthening the security, prosperity and safety of both countries and their citizens.

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The two countries agreed to jointly monitor progress in implementing the commitments reached at the meeting, with Nigeria scheduled to host the next annual Migration, Justice and Home Affairs Dialogue in 2027.