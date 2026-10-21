West Africa: Newly Appointed Ecowas Judges Pledge Judicial Independence

The new college of judges of the Community Court of Justice, ECOWAS, have pledged to uphold judicial independence, integrity and impartiality, strengthen collegiality and promote timely and effective delivery of justice.

Hon Justice Charlyne Brumskine, President of the Court, reiterated the commitment of the judges in her opening speech delivered on 19 October 2026, to mark the beginning of a five-day orientation programme for the newly appointed judges, held under the theme, "Becoming an ECOWAS Judge: Judicial Excellence, Institutional Integration and Effective Adjudication."

Congratulating her colleagues on their assumption of office on 13 October 2026, Justice Brumskine emphasised that serving at the regional Court required a thorough understanding of the ECOWAS legal order, the Court's jurisdiction and procedures, and its jurisprudence developed over more than two decades.

The President identified three priorities for the new college of Judges: independence and integrity; collegiality; and effectiveness.

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She stressed that "public confidence in the Court depends on the fairness, impartiality and integrity demonstrated in every case."

She emphasised the importance of rigorous deliberation, mutual respect and consistency in judicial decisions.

She highlighted the need to tackle delays and improve the timely delivery of justice and align judicial work with the Court's Strategic Plan 2026-2030.

She further underscored the need for sustained engagement with Member States to strengthen compliance with the Court's judgments.

In an earlier welcome address, Dr Ousmane Diallo, Acting Chief Registrar, outlined the objectives and expected outcomes of the programme. He described it as an opportunity to facilitate the smooth integration of the newly appointed Judges and their Executive Assistants into the Court's institutional and operational environment.

Dr Diallo explained that the programme would familiarise the participants with the Court's organisational structure, departmental responsibilities, administrative procedures and coordination mechanisms.

It is also intended to clarify the respective roles of judicial, legal, administrative and other support services, while strengthening communication and collaboration among judges, executive assistants, heads of departments and staff.