Nigeria Needs 10% FDI Share to Hit $1trn Economy - Adesugba

Nigeria needs to raise foreign direct investment (FDI) to more than 10 per cent of total capital inflows and increase electricity supply to achieve its $1 trillion economy target, the First Deputy President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, has said.

Adesugba said Nigeria's ambition to build a $1 trillion economy by 2030 would depend on how quickly the government addressed power supply challenges, attracted long term investments and implemented economic reforms.

He spoke at the 20th anniversary conference of the Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN) in Abuja, where he said recent gains in economic stability had yet to translate into the level of investment and industrial growth needed to transform the economy.

He said Nigeria's nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) stood at an estimated $285bn to $291bn in 2025, meaning the economy would need to grow by about 20 per cent annually in dollar terms to reach $1 trillion by 2030.

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Adesugba said if the current trend of real growth of between four and 4.5 per cent continued, the economy could reach about $450bn by 2030, with the $1 trillion mark attained around 2040.

He added that annual real growth of between six and seven per cent could raise the economy to about $535bn by 2030 and push it past $1 trillion by 2034.

Under a more optimistic scenario, he said, the economy could reach $733bn by 2030 and cross the $1 trillion mark by 2032.

"The whole trillion dollar economy is best understood not as a forecast, but as a mobilisation target," he said, adding that the outcome would depend on the quality of policy implementation.

On investment, Adesugba said foreign direct investment remained a small fraction of capital inflows, despite improvements in the country's macroeconomic position.

He said Nigeria needed to attract more long-term capital into manufacturing, agro-processing, mining, logistics and the digital economy to expand production and create jobs.

He also identified electricity supply as a major constraint, saying the country had an installed generation capacity of 13,625 megawatts but available capacity was about 4,758MW in February 2026.

He said the gap between installed and available capacity had forced businesses to depend on self-generated electricity, raising production costs and weakening their competitiveness.

Adesugba called for improvements in gas supply, transmission and distribution, as well as greater investment in solar energy and other alternative sources.

He said manufacturing and agriculture also needed more investment to drive growth, noting that services accounted for about 57 per cent of GDP.

According to him, agricultural productivity could be improved through mechanisation, storage facilities, processing and better market access.

On taxation, he said the new tax framework needed to be supported by public education and simpler digital filing systems to make compliance easier for businesses and individuals.

He added that increased revenue should translate into infrastructure and human capital development.

Adesugba urged the federal and state governments to maintain policy continuity ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that uncertainty and reversals could discourage investors.

He also proposed a public economic scorecard to track GDP growth, foreign investment, electricity supply, inflation, manufacturing output, employment and poverty.

He said business journalists had a responsibility to explain economic policies, verify official claims and investigate public spending.

He proposed that CICAN establish a quarterly economic tracker to monitor progress towards the $1 trillion target.

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Earlier, CICAN Chairman, Gabriel Kuma, said the association's 20 year anniversary was an opportunity to strengthen economic reporting and its contribution to national development.

Kuma said reporting on commerce and industry required journalists to explain the relationship between policies, investment, jobs and the realities of Nigerian businesses and households.

He said the association would focus on professional training, data driven journalism, stronger partnerships and improved welfare for members over the next five years.

He urged government agencies, industry groups and development partners to provide timely information and support specialist economic journalism.

Aliu Seidu Sadiq, Deputy Director and Head of Corporate Communications at the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, who spoke on behalf of the awardees, congratulated the association on its anniversary and urged its members to sustain responsible journalism.