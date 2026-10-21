Nigeria: We Will Not Support Tinubu, Turaki Led PDP Faction Tells Wike

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP faction under the leadership of Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, has rejected the call by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Nyesom Wike for all members of the party to support the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

Comrade Ini Ememobong, National Publicity Secretary of the Interim National Working Committee of the PDP in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday said reports credited to Wike that PDP candidates should collapse their structures and support President Tinubu is nothing new.

According to the PDP faction, the message is not directed at "real PDP members. The message is meant for persons who, like him, are pretenders in the opposition but are working for the governing party." Ememobong said.

The statement further said, "the true and principled members of the Peoples Democratic Party are not part of the self-serving support for the APC-led Federal Government and its destructive policies."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The PDP faction said the paramount duty of the opposition is to provide an alternative to the incumbent, not to massage their ego, adding that "If at all opposition parties are to have an alliance, it will be amongst themselves, not with the governing party. This political anomaly, styled and championed as a "rainbow coalition," is the greatest threat to electoral democracy and the fastest way of railroading the country into an electoral monarchy.

The party urged "true and faithful members of the Peoples Democratic Party to remain steadfast as we await the judiciary's decision, hopeful that it will return our party to its true owners. Our case at the Court of Appeal has been heard, and we await judgment. We know that the entire judiciary is conscious that justice delayed is justice denied.

"Nigerians should be wary of elite accommodation and state capture masquerading as broad-based political collaboration. The election next year provides a great opportunity to vote out these insensitive and irresponsible political actors." The party said.