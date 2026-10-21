Rwanda: Refugee, Asylum Seekers Appeal Tribunal Hears First Case

20 October 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

The Appeal Tribunal for Refugees and Applicants for Refugee Status began its first hearings on Tuesday, October 20.

The tribunal plans to hear at least 20 appeal cases during its first week, it said in a statement on Tuesday. Details of the cases were not made public and hearings will be held in camera.

It is seen as an independent and impartial mechanism for reviewing administrative decisions on refugee status and reinforcing fairness, accountability, and due process.

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"Rwanda's commitment to refugee protection reflects decades of experience hosting people fleeing conflict and persecution, particularly from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Burundi," reads part of the statement.

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"The launch reinforces Rwanda's efforts to maintain a credible, accessible and rights-based asylum system. Through fair and timely hearings, the Tribunal will strengthen confidence in refugee status determination and uphold the dignity and rights of those seeking international protection," the statement adds.

Rwanda hosted approximately 139,683 refugees and other people of concern as of July 31.

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Rwanda established the Refugee Status Appeal Tribunal in 2024 to handle appeals against decisions made by the Refugee Status Determination Committee.

The Cabinet appointed its leadership in March this year, with former Deputy Speaker Eda Mukabagwiza and Jean Damascène Rusanganwa as co-presidents. Rusangwanwa previously served as Director of Citizen Services at the Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration.

Members of the Appeal Tribunal serve a renewable term of three years.

Read the original article on New Times.

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