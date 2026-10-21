Malawi: Activists Demand Speaker Quits As DPP MP Breaks Ranks to Defend Him

A governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) parliamentarian has broken ranks to defend embattled Speaker of Parliament Sameer Suleman, as a growing row over his controversial remarks on religion exposes divisions within the ruling party.

While civil society activists have intensified calls for Suleman's resignation, some within the DPP appear to be rallying behind him, arguing that his broader message on corruption and political accountability should not be ignored.

In a Facebook post that has attracted significant attention, DPP member Kalitendere Shukran Richard urged politicians to look beyond partisan politics and reflect on the Speaker's warning about self-enrichment in public office.

"Putting politics aside, the Right Honourable Speaker is making a point that cannot be ignored," Richard wrote.

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He launched a stinging criticism of fellow politicians, saying: "Politicians, we must do better! Our responsibility is to serve the people and develop our country, not to enrich ourselves at the expense of those we were elected to serve."

Richard added that true leadership requires sacrifice, accountability and a commitment to the national interest above personal gain.

"Malawi deserves leaders who put the country first, not their pockets. Let us rise above selfish interests and work together for the betterment of our nation. Our people deserve nothing less," he said.

His intervention comes as civil society group Mbadwa Dzokhudzidwa publicly demanded Suleman's resignation, accusing him of making inflammatory and factually inaccurate religious comments that risk deepening national divisions.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe on Tuesday, the group's chairperson Billy Malata said Suleman's remarks were "unfortunate, factually misleading and dangerously divisive".

The controversy stems from comments the Speaker allegedly made at a Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) Dawah event on October 17, where he reportedly claimed there was no Muslim serving in President Arthur Peter Mutharika's Cabinet.

Malata argued that the remarks were particularly troubling given Suleman's position as a Muslim and the presiding officer of Parliament.

"A Speaker who divides Malawians along religious lines cannot credibly lead the fight against corruption," he said, adding that Cabinet appointments are solely the responsibility of the President under Section 88 of the Constitution.

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He further cited constitutional provisions prohibiting discrimination and guaranteeing freedom of religion, insisting that Muslims continue to hold senior positions across government, the judiciary, public service and statutory corporations.

In a wider attack on the Speaker's record, Malata accused Suleman of repeatedly making serious allegations without producing evidence.

He pointed to Suleman's visit to the Kanengo FRA site over claims of pre-marked ballot papers, which later turned out to involve an NRB warehouse storing registration materials.

He also referenced allegations that the Minister of Agriculture had purchased fertiliser from a butchery, claiming Parliament was never presented with evidence to support the accusation.

Malata also challenged the Speaker to address allegations that Parliament procured laptops without following proper procedures and claims linking his anti-East Bridge campaign to the reported employment of his child by the company.

He said the Speaker had yet to publicly respond to either issue.

Quoting retired Supreme Court judge Dustin Mwaungulu, Malata stressed that while Parliament can investigate suspected corruption, it has no constitutional authority to determine guilt or prosecute suspects, powers reserved for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The clash has now opened a rare split within DPP ranks, with Richard's public defence of Suleman suggesting that even within government circles there is sympathy for the Speaker's anti-corruption message, despite mounting criticism over the way he delivered it.

The dispute is likely to intensify pressure on Suleman as calls for accountability collide with growing debate over corruption, political leadership and religious representation in Malawi.