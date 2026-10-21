Malawi: Reshuffle At Reserve Bank of Malawi - Deputy Governor Simwaka and Two Directors Seconded Out

20 October 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Kisukyabo Simwaka, Boston Maliketi Banda and Esau Banda are all leaving the central bank with immediate effect in a major management reshuffle

The Reserve Bank of Malawi has seconded its Deputy Governor for Operations, Kisukyabo Simwaka, along with two other senior officials, in a management shake-up that takes effect immediately.

Mr Simwaka is heading to the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Decentralisation, where he will work in the Department of Economic Planning and Development.

The move was set out in Administrative Notice Number 1127, issued on October 20, 2026 and signed by RBM Governor George Partridge.

Boston Maliketi Banda, the bank's Director of Public Relations, is to become a lecturer at the Malawi College of Accountancy.

Meanwhile, Director of Human Resources Esau Banda has been seconded to the Ministry of Industrialisation, Business, Trade and Tourism, where he will serve as Special Advisor on Trade and Industrialisation.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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