Namibia: U.S. Embassy Mourns Lady Pohamba's Death

20 October 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The United States embassy in Namibia has paid tribute to former first lady Penehupifo Pohamba, praising her legacy of public service, healthcare advocacy and commitment to women's empowerment.

In a condolence statement on Tuesday, the embassy extends its sympathies to former president Hifikepunye Pohamba, the Pohamba family and the people of Namibia following her death.

"During this time of national mourning, the United States joins the people of Namibia in honouring her life, service and lasting contributions," the embassy says.

The embassy says her professional background in healthcare shaped her work as first lady between 2005 and 2015, particularly her advocacy for public health, women's empowerment and the fight against HIV-AIDS.

The embassy says her leadership as president of the Organisation of African First Ladies Against HIV-AIDS from July 2011 to July 2013, demonstrated her work and commitment to improving lives across the continent.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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