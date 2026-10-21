South Africa: Committee Welcomes Sentencing of Former Kruger Ranger Rodney Landela for Rhino Poaching

press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Forestry, Fisheries and Environment, Ms Nqabisa Gantsho, welcomes the prison sentence imposed on former Kruger National Park regional ranger Rodney Landela for rhino poaching. The sentence reinforces the importance of accountability in protecting South Africa's wildlife and natural heritage.

The Skukuza Regional Court sentenced Landela and his co-accused, former state veterinary animal health technician Kenneth Mochocho, on 16 October 2026. Both received prison terms of an effective 10 years, following their conviction for the unlawful killing of a white rhino in the Kruger National Park in July 2016 and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an offence.

"We welcome this sentence as an important affirmation that no one is above the law. Those entrusted with safeguarding our wildlife carry a particular responsibility to uphold the law and protect the natural heritage placed in their care. Wildlife crime must be met with accountability, regardless of the position held by those responsible," said Ms Gantsho.

Ms Gantsho commended the rangers, investigators, forensic specialists and prosecutors whose work helped bring the case before the court. She emphasised the importance of sustained cooperation between conservation authorities and law-enforcement agencies in investigating and prosecuting wildlife crime.

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"Protecting our rhinos requires effective law enforcement, strong safeguards within conservation institutions and support for the rangers who carry out their duties lawfully. We must strengthen the systems that prevent wildlife crime, ensure that concerns can be reported safely and pursue cases diligently," Ms Gantsho said.

The Chairperson called on the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment and South African National Parks to remain vigilant against the threats of wildlife crime and to strengthen controls over firearms and access to sensitive operational information and patrol arrangements. She also underscored the importance of parliamentary oversight in ensuring that conservation institutions are equipped to protect biodiversity for present and future generations.