Uganda: Museveni Commissions 280 UPDF Officers At Kabamba Military Academy

President Museveni has commissioned 280 officers at the Uganda Military Academy in Kabamba, Mubende District, urging them to remain focused on their military careers as he pledged a firm response to rising violent crime.

The ceremony was attended by the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba; the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Kiryowa Kiwanuka; and other senior military officers and dignitaries.

Of the commissioned officers, 87 completed a three-year Bachelor of Defence Studies programme at Makerere University, while 187 completed a nine-month Professional Cadet Course at the military academy.

Addressing the President, Brigadier General Saad Katemba, the commandant of the Uganda Military Academy, thanked Museveni for his continued support towards the development of the institution.

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"I welcome you here to witness the commissioning of 280 graduates who have successfully completed their training in the Bachelor of Defence Studies and Professional Cadet courses," Katemba said.

He explained that the academy's primary objective is to develop officers with the knowledge, skills and competencies required to serve at different levels of military leadership.

"Your Excellency, the objective is to develop cadres of the required calibre, with the necessary competencies and knowledge in political strategy, cooperation and tactics, as well as the critical thinking skills that are indispensable," Katemba said.

According to Katemba, the Bachelor of Defence Studies intake began on September 18, 2023, with 100 cadets enrolled in the three-year programme. He said 14 did not complete the course, leaving 87 graduates, including 11 women.

The Professional Cadet Course, Intake 09/26, began on February 2, 2026, with 191 trainees. Of these, 187 completed the course, including 37 female cadets.

Katemba also presented six cadets who had trained abroad, including two women, commending them for representing Uganda and the UPDF.

Among those identified were Officer Cadet Ruhamya Kainerugaba and Officer Cadet Andrew Bakari, who graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom.

Muhoozi Warns Criminals

In his remarks, General Muhoozi congratulated the graduates on completing their initial professional military training and urged them to uphold discipline and professionalism in their service.

"To the officer cadets, I want to congratulate you for successfully completing your first major professional military course. You have exhibited commitment in your officer training, and today I welcome you to the great UPDF Officer Corps," Muhoozi said.

He also commended the administration of the Uganda Military Academy for delivering military training programmes.

On the country's security situation, Muhoozi told the President that security across the region remained relatively calm, although he expressed concern about a reported increase in violent crime in some parts of Uganda.

"Your Excellency, the security of our country is relatively calm. However, on the domestic front, we have recently noted an increase in violent crime. In some parts of our country, criminals continue to use machetes and sometimes guns to rob, kill and rape women. This will not be tolerated," Muhoozi said.

He added that security agencies were working to track down suspects and ensure they faced the law.

Museveni Vows Crackdown on Criminals

President Museveni, who is also the Commander in Chief of the armed forces, formally commissioned the officers, exercising the powers vested in him under Article 98(1) of Uganda's 1995 Constitution.

He congratulated the graduates and urged them to remain focused on their military careers, describing the UPDF as an honourable institution.

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"First of all, congratulations to the graduates. You have started a long journey in an honourable organisation, the UPDF. If you do your part and do not get diverted, you will make a great contribution. So, I thank you and your families," Museveni said.

On security, the President pledged a firm response to criminals threatening the safety of Ugandans, particularly those involved in machete attacks and livestock theft.

He said criminal activities undermine wealth creation, especially government programmes intended to improve household incomes.

"You have heard the CDF talking about crime, which has increased a bit. That must be combated firmly because it interferes with wealth creation. When village thieves steal the goats and cows that have been given to farmers under the Parish Development Model, that is sabotage and should not be tolerated," Museveni said.