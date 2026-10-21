Rwanda: Kagame, German Minister Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday, October 20, received Germany's Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office Serap Güler for a discussion on ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Kagame received Güler at Urugwiro Village on Tuesday, October 20, where their discussions focused on strengthening existing cooperation and expanding collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

The visit underscores continued diplomatic engagement between Rwanda and Germany, which have established partnerships across several sectors, including development, healthcare and education.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, Germany sign Rwf30bn agreement to boost inclusive social protection

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In May 2025, Rwanda's Ministry of Health signed a manufacturing and supply agreement with German pharmaceutical company Bayer AG aimed at improving access to quality health products and strengthening public health supply systems.

The partnership is part of broader efforts to improve healthcare delivery and access to essential health products in Rwanda.

Cooperation between the two countries also extends to education.

On September 23, Rwanda and Germany signed a €16 million (about Rwf27 billion) agreement for a project aimed at increasing girls' participation in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

The University of Kigali (UoK) has, through partnerships involving the Erasmus Programme, LEARN Logistics gGmbH and Baden-Württemberg Scholarship Programme via DHBW University, facilitated academic exchange opportunities in Germany for seven top-performing students from its School of Business, Management and Economics.

The fully funded programme offers students international academic exposure, cross-cultural learning and practical experience in Germany.

The European country has also supported Rwanda's social protection programmes through development financing.

In October 2025, Rwanda secured a grant of Rwf30.5 billion (€18 million) from the German government to strengthen the country's inclusive social protection system under the Vision Umurenge Programme (VUP), a flagship initiative aimed at reducing poverty and promoting equitable economic growth.

The financing agreement was signed on Monday, October 6, 2025, by Yusuf Murangwa, Rwanda's Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, and Heike Uta Dettmann, Germany's ambassador to Rwanda.

The funding supports interventions including nutrition-sensitive direct support, cash transfers, public works and shock-responsive social protection, which seeks to help vulnerable households cope with economic.