Zimbabwe Drug Crackdown Nets Over 5,000 in Harare, Zig26.7 Million Worth of Drugs Recovered

Harare recorded the highest number of people arrested for drug-related offences, with 5,685 accused persons, as government reported the destruction of 73 drug bases across the country between June and September this year.

Bulawayo followed with 1,022 accused persons, while the Midlands province recorded the lowest figure of 296, according to a post-Cabinet briefing presented by Information Minister Soda Zhemu on Tuesday.

The figures were contained in an update on the National Drug and Substance Abuse Response covering June 1 to September 19, 2026.

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Under the supply reduction programme, the report stated that "a total 73 drug bases were destroyed while 171 awareness campaigns were conducted."

Authorities also recovered drugs and substances valued at more than ZiG26.7 million, including crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and dagga.

The report said "various drugs and substances valued over ZiG 26 734 707 were recovered" as authorities intensified efforts to curb drug trafficking and abuse.

The crackdown resulted in 1,032 accused persons being fined, while 461 were imprisoned for varying periods, with some receiving sentences of up to 15 years.

The briefing stated that "a total of 1 032 accused persons were fined, 461 imprisoned for various periods, with some getting sentences of up to 15 years."

Under the treatment and rehabilitation programme, 3,363 patients were attended to, comprising 2,964 men and 399 women. Of these, 73 were reported to have relapsed.

A further 5,707 people received psychosocial support, while 1,843 accessed assistance through the toll-free helpline 406.

Another 594 people were successfully reintegrated into their families and communities after being discharged from the Angel of Hope Foundation and Wilkins Rehabilitation Centres.

Government said rehabilitation and refurbishment works were continuing at the Gwanda and Sakubva rehabilitation centres, while plans were underway to establish a 700-bed Presidential High-Capacity Drug Rehabilitation Centre.

The proposed facility is intended for replication across all 10 provinces and will combine clinical treatment, psychosocial rehabilitation, vocational training, agriculture, sport and recreation, and community reintegration.

Meanwhile, prevention and youth empowerment programmes reached more than 1.39 million people, including 814,906 women and 579,000 men.

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The Zimbabwe Medicines Control Authority conducted 285 inspections, resulting in 50 violations being referred to court.

The report also showed that 4,934 drug-related cases were recorded, with 4,341 court cases completed, resulting in 4,243 convictions and 73 acquittals.

The National Drug, Substance Abuse Control and Enforcement Agency Bill is currently under consideration by the Parliamentary Legal Committee.

Government said the demand for treatment, rehabilitation and psychosocial support continued to increase, requiring a coordinated response involving state institutions and communities.

It warned that enforcement efforts would be intensified, adding that "any business found in violation, will face the full wrath of the law."