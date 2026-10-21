Malawi: Minister Ben Phiri Engages CSOs On Accountability in CDF Projects

The government has renewed its push to strengthen oversight of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), with Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Dr Ben Malunga Phiri holding consultations with civil society organisations on the implementation of the reformed funding model.

At a round-table meeting in Lilongwe, Phiri argued that sustained engagement with non-state actors is essential if the fund is to deliver greater accountability, transparency and value for money in local development projects.

The discussions were intended to provide an update on the rollout of the reformed CDF, clarify operational procedures, address concerns around project pricing and explore ways of improving oversight mechanisms.

The minister said civil society organisations occupy a critical position in the governance of the fund, serving as an independent layer of scrutiny through monitoring and accountability processes at community level.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Yet the meeting also highlighted a challenge that has often accompanied efforts to broaden stakeholder participation.

Of the organisations invited, only the Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency (CSAT) attended.

Despite the limited turnout, Phiri proceeded with the engagement, describing CSAT's participation as an encouraging demonstration of commitment to accountability and effective service delivery.

He stressed that the success of the reformed CDF would depend on collaboration between government, local councils, Members of Parliament, constituency development committees, contractors, communities and civil society actors.

"We commit to always be available as we know that the success of the CDF depends on collaboration among the government, councils, Members of Parliament, constituency development committees, contractors, communities and the civil society," he said.

For its part, CSAT welcomed the initiative while using the platform to advocate stronger financial oversight structures.

The organisation's director of programmes and policy, Albert Lulaka, proposed the establishment of internal audit directorates within councils, arguing that such structures would help reinforce compliance with CDF guidelines and improve accountability in the management of public resources.

The engagement comes as the government seeks to build confidence in the reformed CDF, a programme that remains central to efforts to devolve development decision-making and accelerate service delivery at constituency level.