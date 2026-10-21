Liberia: Over 20 Sierra Leoneans Arrested At Liberia Border, Face Immigration Probe

MONROVIA -- More than 20 Sierra Leonean nationals arrested near the Bo Waterside border in Grand Cape Mount County for allegedly entering Liberia without valid travel documents have been turned over to the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) for further investigation, the Liberia National Police (LNP) has disclosed.

The individuals, who reportedly crossed into Liberia over the weekend, allegedly told investigators they were traveling to Sinoe County in southeastern Liberia to engage in mining activities.

Speaking at a press briefing, police authorities said joint security personnel encountered the group near the Liberia-Sierra Leone border and launched an investigation into their entry.

According to the LNP, the individuals could not present valid travel documents when security personnel questioned them.

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"After a thorough investigation by the joint security and the police, the Sierra Leoneans were subsequently handed over to Sierra Leonean authorities, furthering their transfer to the Liberia Immigration Service for investigation," the police said.

However, the police account did not clearly explain the sequence of transfers between Sierra Leonean authorities and the LIS, or where the individuals are currently being held.

The LNP said investigations remain ongoing and pledged to provide further updates as additional information becomes available.

Meanwhile, the Sierra Leone Monitor reported that local community members initially apprehended the group, believed to have traveled from northern Sierra Leone, after they allegedly crossed the Mano River near Bo Waterside.

According to the publication, the migrants reportedly used a boat to cross the river in search of artisanal mining opportunities in Liberia.

The report said authorities held the individuals at the Jendema Police Station in Sierra Leone while they investigated their identities and the circumstances surrounding their attempted entry into Liberia.

The report did not officially establish their names or specific communities of origin at the time.

The Sierra Leone Monitor also reported that Sierra Leone's Ambassador to Liberia, Eddie S. Mansally, convened an emergency meeting with stakeholders in Jendama after the arrests.

The meeting reportedly focused on the welfare of the detained nationals and efforts to engage Liberian authorities to ensure they handle the matter appropriately.

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According to the publication, the Sierra Leonean Embassy in Monrovia had not issued an official statement at the time of its report, although diplomatic engagements were reportedly underway to verify the individuals' identities and ensure due process.