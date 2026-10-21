Nigeria: Protests in France, Spain, Other European Countries Persist

press release

Right-wing politicians across Europe are seizing the chaos as their moment.

The protests in France and some other parts of Europe have continued as protesters remain persistent in their call for action over the high cost of living, low wages, poor-quality education, and corruption.

From France to Portugal, Albania, and Italy, social unrest continues. The demonstrations have been marked by looting, injuries, and running battles between the police and rioters.

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In Spain and Portugal, tent camps have sprung up to protest unaffordable housing amid strong uncertainty among European youth.

The unrest comes as far-right parties gain public acceptance and record electoral gains. Europe also faces a critical moment in its support for Ukraine, with President Donald Trump seeking to establish relations with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

In France, it comes ahead of France's election, which is scheduled to be held in April 2027.

Right-wing politicians are seizing the chaos as their moment. Experts have said the combination of severe street protests, soaring energy costs, and weak centrist leadership is creating a perfect political climate for anti-establishment campaigns.

Earlier in the week, Maria Le Pen of the far-right National Rally party attributed the looting and destruction that trailed the demonstrations to the "decades of immigration" to France.

She presented her party as capable of restoring order and said President Emmanuel Macron's leadership no longer has any "credibility or authority."

The politician is already far ahead in recent polls and is considered likely to be the next leader.

Meanwhile, French authorities said they have arrested over 2,400 people across the country.

Portuguese police also arrested 55 people in Lisbon.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the violent demonstration in France began as a small school protest at Saint-Exupéry high school in a Parisian suburb on 21 September.

It initially attracted little attention, then snowballed into wider social unrest across Europe.

President Emmanuel Macron declared earlier in the week that "nothing justifies" the violence.

He said that "listening to the anger" doesn't mean those who vandalised and looted will go unpunished.

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He also promised "full transparency" on the police's response to the protests.