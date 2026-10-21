Nigeria: APC Campaign Council Creates New Directorates, Names Betta Edu, Youth, Women's Affairs, Ministers As Directors.

press release

The council said it expects the appointees to bring their experience, commitment and organisational capabilities to bear on their respective responsibilities as preparations intensify for the 2027 presidential election.

The PBAT/APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council has announced the creation of a new Directorate of Stage Organisation and Management and leadership adjustments to the Directorates of Youth Mobilisation and Women Mobilisation.

The decision follows the inauguration of the Presidential Campaign Council and is aimed at strengthening the Council's organisational structure, enhancing coordination and improving operational efficiency ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Under the new arrangement, Farouk Aliyu has been appointed director of the Directorate of Stage Organisation and Management, with Adejare Bello serving as co-director.

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For the Directorate of Youth Mobilisation, Ayo Olawande will serve as director, while Dayo Israel has been appointed deputy director.

Similarly, Mary Idele will serve as director of the Directorate of Women Mobilisation, with Betta Edu as deputy director and Imaan Suleman as secretary.

The adjustments reflect the council's commitment to building a well-coordinated, inclusive and results-driven campaign structure capable of effectively mobilising Nigerians, particularly young people and women, in support of President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid.

The campaign council expects the appointees to bring their experience, commitment, and organisational capabilities to their respective responsibilities as preparations for the 2027 presidential election intensify.

All appointees are expected to work collaboratively with other directorates and relevant campaign structures to advance the council's objectives and ensure effective implementation of its mobilisation and campaign strategies.

Signed:

H.E. Hope Uzodimma

Secretary,

PBAT/APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council