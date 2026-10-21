Nigeria: Champions League - Lookman, Ayaosi Shine As PSG End Barcelona's Winning Run

Lookman came on at half-time and assisted Atlético Madrid's equaliser in a 1-1 draw away to Stuttgart

Nigerian football stars Ademola Lookman and Emmanuel Ayaosi made their mark on Tuesday's UEFA Champions League action, providing assists as Atlético Madrid and Slavia Prague secured draws. At the same time, Paris Saint-Germain ended Barcelona's winning run.

Lookman came on at half-time and assisted Atlético Madrid's equaliser in a 1-1 draw away to Stuttgart, helping the Spanish side earn a point despite finishing with 10 men.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Stuttgart had taken the lead through Jamie Leweling before Julián Álvarez levelled for Atlético. The visitors were later reduced to 10 men following a reckless challenge by Morten Hjulmand, but held on to deny the German side a victory.

In another late comeback, Ayaosi assisted Slavia Prague's 90th-minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw against Fenerbahçe. David Moses, Mubarak Suleiman and Samuel Isife also featured for the Czech champions, who recovered from a two-goal deficit but remain without a Champions League win this season.

The night's biggest result came in Paris, where Paris Saint-Germain beat Barcelona 4-2 to end their 11-match winning streak and move to the top of the Champions League standings.

Barcelona fought back to level at 2-2, with Lamine Yamal producing a moment of individual brilliance to score from a tight angle. However, Vitinha restored PSG's lead before Fabián Ruiz added another to seal the visitors' victory.

PSG's win was tempered by injuries to Ousmane Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who could be unavailable for upcoming fixtures.

Liverpool also maintained their perfect start, recovering from two goals down to defeat Villarreal 4-3 in a thrilling encounter.

Alexis Mac Allister led the comeback, while 18-year-old Rio Ngumoha impressed with contributions to goals involving Ronald Araújo, Mac Allister and Florian Wirtz.

Manchester City responded to their previous defeat to PSG with a commanding 5-1 victory over AEK Athens. Phil Foden scored a hat-trick, while Erling Haaland started on the bench.

Elsewhere, Scott McTominay scored twice as Napoli beat Bodø/Glimt 4-3, Borussia Dortmund defeated Sabah 2-1, PSV edged Porto 1-0, and Roma thrashed Slovan Bratislava 4-0.

With three wins from three matches, PSG and Liverpool emerged as the only teams to maintain perfect records in the latest round of fixtures.