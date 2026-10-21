South Africa: Ethekwini Speeds Up Repairs to Flood-Damaged Water Mains

eThekwini Municipality Mayor Cyril Xaba has instructed the Municipality's Water and Sanitation team to expedite the replacement of water mains washed away by recurring floods, particularly in Inanda Newtown A, as the city intensifies efforts to address persistent water supply disruptions in its northern areas.

Several areas in the Inanda, Ntuzuma and KwaMashu (INK) region are currently supplied through temporary water mains with limited capacity, making the replacement of damaged pipelines critical to improving the reliability and capacity of the water supply system.

Xaba issued the instruction during an oversight visit to water infrastructure facilities in the northern areas on Monday, accompanied by 12 ward councillors representing affected communities.

The visit included inspections of reservoirs and pressure-reducing valves to assess challenges affecting water distribution in Ntuzuma, Lindelani, Inanda, Machobeni, Umzinyathi and KwaMashu.

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The vandalism of water infrastructure and illegal connections were among the main causes of water supply interruptions. In Lindelani and Ntuzuma, the tampering with pressure-reducing valves has disrupted water distribution, leaving some communities without a reliable supply for months.

The Mayor confirmed that replacement parts for vandalised pressure-reducing valves have been procured, with repairs set to begin on Wednesday, 21 October 2026.

"I am pleased that the municipality has been able to procure the necessary replacement parts for the vandalised valves. The replacement process will begin on Wednesday, focusing initially on Lindelani and Ntuzuma G before proceeding to Inanda Newtown A and KwaMashu."

Xaba appealed to residents to protect municipal water infrastructure, warning that vandalism undermines efforts to extend reliable water services to communities.

He said repairing a single pressure-reducing valve costs between R20 000 and R160 000, diverting funds that could otherwise be used to expand and improve water infrastructure.

"We call on residents to work with the municipality to curb the vandalism of water infrastructure. By protecting our infrastructure and eliminating these acts of vandalism, we can also reduce non-revenue water and improve the reliability of water supply to our communities," Xaba said.

As part of interventions to alleviate water shortages in the INK area, Xaba is also scheduled to hand over newly drilled boreholes in Lindelani, Machobeni and Inanda this week. The boreholes are intended to provide additional water sources for affected communities.

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The interventions form part of the municipality's efforts to address water supply challenges in the northern areas through infrastructure repairs, alternative water sources and measures to protect existing water networks.