South Africa: Over 90 Suspects Arrested Over Iillegal Mining

Efforts to dismantle illegal mining continue to yield positive results, following the arrest of 92 suspected illegal miners, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said.

"This is as the multidisciplinary forces of Operation Prosper/Karabo arrested 92 suspected illegal miners and seized illegal mining equipment, firearms and explosives at West Village, [in] Krugersdorp," Gauteng police said.

The police operation began on Monday, 19 October 2026, with South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members cordoning off the operational area before police and the Department of Home Affairs officials moved in to conduct targeted enforcement operations.

"During the operation, two firearms and ammunition were recovered. Police also seized illegal mining equipment, including phendukas, gas cylinders and explosives."

Operation Prosper / Karabo is an ongoing multidisciplinary intervention aimed at combating illegal mining, gangsterism and related criminal activities across Gauteng.