South Africa: Over 90 Suspects Arrested Over Iillegal Mining

20 October 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Efforts to dismantle illegal mining continue to yield positive results, following the arrest of 92 suspected illegal miners, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said.

"This is as the multidisciplinary forces of Operation Prosper/Karabo arrested 92 suspected illegal miners and seized illegal mining equipment, firearms and explosives at West Village, [in] Krugersdorp," Gauteng police said.

The police operation began on Monday, 19 October 2026, with South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members cordoning off the operational area before police and the Department of Home Affairs officials moved in to conduct targeted enforcement operations.

"During the operation, two firearms and ammunition were recovered. Police also seized illegal mining equipment, including phendukas, gas cylinders and explosives."

Operation Prosper / Karabo is an ongoing multidisciplinary intervention aimed at combating illegal mining, gangsterism and related criminal activities across Gauteng.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.