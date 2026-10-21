Nigeria Confirms Imported Ebola Case in FCT, Identifies 44 Contacts, Activates Emergency Response

The Federal Government has confirmed one imported case of Bundibugyo ebolavirus in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and has activated public health response measures to prevent further spread.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, disclosed this at a media conference in Abuja on Tuesday, following laboratory confirmation of the infection on Oct. 20.

Pate said the patient, a woman who recently arrived in Nigeria on an international flight from Uganda, was currently in isolation and receiving medical care.

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He described the case as "a contained case," while assuring Nigerians that the government was working with relevant authorities and partners to prevent further transmission.

Pate said the woman had been admitted to a private hospital in the FCT, where she received care for several days before the diagnosis was confirmed.

He said contact tracing had commenced, with 44 close contacts identified so far, while public health teams were identifying and monitoring people who might have been exposed, including healthcare workers, patients, caregivers and travel contacts.

"Surveillance has also been intensified, and the private hospital where the patient was treated is receiving immediate support to strengthen infection prevention and control measures," he said.

The minister urged public and private healthcare facilities nationwide to remain on high alert, maintain a high index of suspicion, promptly identify and isolate suspected cases.

He also urged the public to observe strict infection prevention and control measures, and immediately report suspected cases to public health authorities.

He said Ebola spreads through direct contact with the blood or body fluids of an infected person who is sick or has died from the disease, as well as contact with contaminated materials.

Pate advised Nigerians to practise regular hand hygiene, avoid contact with the body fluids of anyone suspected to have Ebola and watch for symptoms.

The symptoms, he said, included fever, severe weakness, headache, vomiting and diarrhoea, particularly following possible exposure.

He said people who might have been exposed should report immediately, even if they felt well, while anyone who developed symptoms should avoid close contact with others and call public health authorities for guidance before visiting a healthcare facility.

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The minister also urged people contacted during the tracing exercise, including relevant airline passengers, to provide the required information and comply with public health advice.

He cautioned against rumours, misinformation and stigmatisation, advising Nigerians to rely on verified information from official health authorities.

Pate recalled that Nigeria had successfully contained Ebola in 2014 and had the experience and public health systems required to respond to the current case.

He, however, emphasised that containing the infection required cooperation from the public, early detection and prompt reporting of suspected cases.

"The Government of Nigeria through the Presidential Taskforce on EVD and NCDC will continue to provide updates.

"NCDC free call centre is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For information or to report a suspected case, please call NCDC toll-free number 6232," Pate added.(NAN)