Nigeria: Ebola - FAAN Urges Calm, Vigilance Among Airport Users

Following the confirmation of an Ebola Virus Disease case in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has said it is working with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, NCDC, Port Health Services, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, and other relevant agencies to support ongoing containment efforts.

FAAN urged passengers, airport users, airlines and other stakeholders to remain calm, vigilant and cooperative with health officials.

Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at FAAN, Henry Agbebire, in a statement, said the authority had maintained heightened vigilance across airport operations and would continue to coordinate with public health authorities.

The statement reads: "The early identification of the case and commencement of contact tracing underscore the importance of established public health protocols, effective surveillance and inter-agency collaboration in responding to potential health threats.

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"FAAN is maintaining heightened vigilance across airport operations and will continue to coordinate with public health authorities, align its response with further guidance and support additional measures considered necessary to safeguard passengers, airport personnel and the wider public.

"The authority urges passengers, airport users, airlines and other stakeholders to remain calm, vigilant and cooperative with health officials. The public is also advised to rely on verified information and avoid spreading unconfirmed reports.

"FAAN reassures the travelling public of its continued readiness to work with relevant agencies to protect public health and support the safe operation of Nigeria's airports."