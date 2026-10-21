Zimbabwe's South Africa Repatriations Decline

21 October 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Zimbabwe has recorded more than 197,000 returnees from South Africa through government-assisted repatriations and self-repatriation, although the number of people returning has significantly declined, the government has said.

Acting Information Minister Professor Paul Mavima told a post-Cabinet press briefing that 42 553 Zimbabweans had returned through government arrangements as of October 6 while a further 154 741 had returned independently.

"The nation is advised that the repatriation and reintegration of Zimbabwean nationals from South Africa has significantly declined for both Government-supported returnees and self-repatriates," Mavima said.

The government-assisted returnees comprised 10 475 adult men, 13 631 adult women, 9 001 boys and 9 446 girls, according to the minister.

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The figures highlight the scale of cross-border returns as Zimbabwe continues to coordinate the reception and reintegration of its nationals coming back from South Africa.

Mavima also said 700 deportees from South Africa's Lindela Repatriation Centre had been received at the Beitbridge Reception and Support Centre as of September 24.

He said the Joint Operations Command (JOC) remained central to screening and handling deportees some of whom had served prison sentences in South Africa.

"Some of the deportees are convicts who were serving sentences in South African prisons and are required to complete the remainder of their sentences in Zimbabwe," he said.

The screening process is intended to ensure that deportees are appropriately handled and that those required to serve the remainder of their sentences in Zimbabwe are dealt with in accordance with the relevant procedures.

Meanwhile, the government said it had assisted 87 012 Malawian nationals travelling through Zimbabwe on their return to Malawi.

Mavima said all the Malawian returnees had since left Zimbabwe and had been fully accounted for.

"Government continues to monitor the situation and is ready to respond to any possible influx of returnees in the future," he said.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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