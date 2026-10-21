Zimbabwe: Four Schoolgirls Drown in Chegutu Dam

21 October 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating the deaths of four schoolgirls who drowned at Patrick Dam in Chegutu after allegedly being confronted by a group of seven people who accused them of illegal fishing.

The girls, identified as Letty Sedrick (14), Tadiwa Phiri (15), Faith Woda (13) and Mercy Tendai (14) drowned at Petra Farm on Sunday at around 21:00 local time.

Police said the victims, who were Grade Six and Seven pupils had reportedly been fishing with a mosquito net when they were confronted by the suspects.

"One of the boys accompanying the girls was allegedly assaulted with a switch and open hands when he attempted to flee," police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in a statement.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The boy managed to escape by swimming across the dam while another boy followed leaving the four girls behind in the water.

The girls are suspected to have attempted to swim across the dam but failed to reach the opposite bank.

Their bodies were recovered on Monday.

Police said two suspects aged 16 and 19 had been arrested and were assisting police with investigations while the remaining five were still being sought.

The case is being investigated as suspected culpable homicide.

Nyathi urged parents and guardians to closely monitor their children's movements, whereabouts and activities particularly at night.

"Children should be discouraged from visiting dams or rivers during the night," he said.

He also warned members of the public against taking the law into their own hands saying suspected illegal activities should be reported to the police or relevant authorities.

"Any concerns regarding purported illegal activities should be reported to the police or relevant authorities for the law to take its course," Nyathi said.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.