Nigeria: Zamfara Moves to Train 1,000 Forest Guards to Tackle Banditry

21 October 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Zamfara State Government says it is stepping up security measures amid rising bandit attacks, including plans to train 1,000 forest guards for deployment across the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mahmud Mohammed Dantawasa, disclosed this during a briefing at the Government House in Gusau.

He identified Bindin and Falale in Maru Local Government Area, Damba and Wanke in Gusau, Bagega in Anka, and Moriki in Zurmi as communities affected by recent attacks.

Dantawasa said the attacks had heightened fear among residents and disrupted farming, trading, transportation and other economic activities.

He said the state government had allocated four security battalions to Bakura, Shinkafi, Kaura Namoda and Anka local government areas to improve security coverage.

He added that the government was preparing for dry-season security operations to protect farmlands as agricultural activities increase.

Dantawasa said the 1,000 forest guards would be deployed across the state to strengthen security in forested and rural communities. They would operate under supervision and in coordination with authorised security agencies.

He urged residents, traditional rulers and community leaders to cooperate with security agencies by reporting suspicious movements and credible threats.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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