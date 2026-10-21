South Africa: Mystery Stomach Illness Hits More Than 100 Rhodes Students

More than 100 Rhodes University students in Makhanda, Eastern Cape, have fallen ill with a gastrointestinal illness, and the cause is still unknown, the university said on Tuesday, 20 October.

University spokesperson Olwetu Gwanya said at least 109 students in 15 campus residences have been affected since Sunday.

The university is working with local public health authorities and environmental health practitioners to find the source.

Gwanya told Jacaranda FM: "The cause has not yet been confirmed."

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He said the illness cannot be linked to any particular food, water source or other factor at this stage. Affected students are being monitored and are receiving medical support and oral rehydration solutions.

The illness may not be limited to the campus. The university said local doctors report similar cases elsewhere in Makhanda. No link to contaminated water has been confirmed at Rhodes.

The university has introduced urgent water-quality testing at its residences, safe drinking water in dining halls, and extra precautions in food preparation. It has urged staff and students to follow safe water, food-handling and hygiene practices on and off campus. Anyone with symptoms should seek medical attention, and people with severe symptoms need urgent care.

Students who need help can contact the Rhodes University Health Care Centre on 046 603 8523.

The cases come as the City of Tshwane deals with its own outbreak. Government has linked 408 cases of stomach illness in Bronkhorstspruit to contaminated water, as Scrolla reported. Health authorities have not linked the two outbreaks.