Africa: Again, Egypt to Host CAF Women's Champions League Final

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has confirmed that Egypt will host CAF Women's Champions League Final Competition for the second successive years.

Egypt have now hosted the event three times - having hosted the inaugural event in 2021.

Eight Clubs, Zonal Winners in their respective CAF Zones, from across the continent will gather from November 1 to 15 2026 to compete for the Continental Title.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Several clubs have already secured their qualification through regional tournaments:

Mamelodi Sundowns, the two-time champions from from South Africa (representing COSAFA), Uganda's Kawempe Muslim (representing CECAFA), Cameroon's Lekie FF (representing UNIFFAC), and Mali's USFAS (representing WAFU - A).

Morocco will be represented by Fath Union Sport (FUS) Rabat, which qualified via the UNAF qualifiers and also the defending champions, AS FAR Rabat.

The final two spots will go to the representative from the WAFU Zone B region (yet to be determined) and the club representing the Host Nation, Egypt.

The CAF Women's Champions League has firmly established itself as a prominent event on the African women's football calendar. The 2026 edition will offer the qualified clubs another opportunity to compete at the highest continental level and contribute to the development of women's football across the continent.