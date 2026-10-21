Nigeria: Grange School, St Saviour's Dominate 2nd Pan African School Games

Grange School, Ikeja, emerged as the overall winner in the Under 13 and Under 15 categories at the second Pan African School Games, while St Saviour's School, Ikoyi, claimed the overall title in the Under 11 category of the three-day tournament held at James Hopes College, Lekki.

Grange School received a new bus sponsored by Mikano Changan Motors after securing the highest number of points in the Under 13 and Under 15 categories. St Saviour's School dominated the Under 11 category, winning the overall title.

The three-day event, held at James Hope College, Lekki, brought together more than 400 students from 11 schools. Organised by Seun Akinbohun, Busola Tejumola and Aderoju Ope Ajayi, the Games give children opportunities to compete, develop their sporting abilities and build friendships with students from other schools.

This year's edition attracted strong support from leading corporate organisations, including Prime Atlantic, Zenith Bank, Plumtre Advisory, Mikano Changan Motors, UAC Foods, Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), Team 33 Productions, Flytime, What Media, Kantar, Logic City and Flutterwave. The Lagos State Government and the Lagos State Sports Commission also partnered with the organisers in support of the initiative.

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In the Under 11 category, St Saviour's School, Ikoyi, won swimming and athletics, while St Saviour's School and Lagos Preparatory & Secondary School shared the football title. St Saviour's School secured the overall title in the age group. Grange School won swimming and athletics in both the Under 13 and Under 15 categories, while Riverbank School won football in both age groups. Grange School's combined results placed it first in the overall standings for the Under 13 and Under 15 categories.

Speaking at the event, the Director of Sports at the Lagos State Sports Commission, Travih Nunayon, commended the organisers and said the commission had deployed talent scouts to identify promising athletes during the Games.

Nunayon, who represented the commission's Director General, Lekan Fatodu, said the event provided an opportunity to discover young athletes and support their development. He added that discussions had begun with the organisers on sustaining the initiative.

According to him, athletes identified during the competition could be considered for events such as the National Youth Games and the National Intermediate Games, with the commission continuing to monitor their progress.

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Co-founder Aderoju Ope Ajayi said the Games were established to help children develop their potential in sports alongside their education. She explained that the founders, who are also sports parents, understood the opportunities that participation in sport could offer, including scholarships.

"We want children to look back and say this is where I was discovered, this is where I got a scholarship opportunity and this is where I had my opportunities," she said.

Ope Ajayi, who also serves as Chairman of the Lagos State Aquatics Association, welcomed the support from participating schools, families and partners.

Participants and coaches commended the organisers and expressed hope that future editions would bring more schools together, giving more children the chance to compete, learn and enjoy school sports.