Nigeria: NPFL Boss, Abdulrahman, Talks Up Rangers for CAF Champions League Ticket

Rangers International have been congratulated for the CAF Champions League first leg win against Algeria's MC Alger in Abeokuta and charged the Flying Antelopes to seal the qualification ticket to the group stage on Friday.

The Flying Antelopes are scheduled to fly out of Lagos today ahead of the crucial reverse fixture in Algeria.

Dr Ayo Abdulrahman, the Chief Operating Officer of the EuroMatchNPFL, gave the charge in a message to the league champions shortly after the match, which he was in attendance to lend support to the country's flag bearers.

"Rangers players showed determination to win even when they were one player down, and winning by two goals was a befitting reward for the hardworking players and managers of the team," Abdulrahman stated.

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Rangers ran out 2-0 in the very tough first leg fixture, and they go into the second leg hoping to make the advantage count.

The team is departing for the fixture today, seeking to get a good feel of the usually hostile Algerian clubs' fans.

But Abdulrahman stressed that Rangers players must be psychologically prepared to absorb all the antics their opponents and their fans will throw at them.

"It's not going to be a tea party, don't expect them to offer you flowers. Stay focused, take the fight to them, and respond to the dictates of the game, especially when you have to defend, " the NPFL Chief admonished.

Rangers are hoping to qualify for the group stage of the financially rewarding CAF Champions League and ensure that Nigeria retains the continental four slots. The match comes up at 8 pm on Friday in Algeria with a temperature forecast predicting 26 degrees.