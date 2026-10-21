South Africa: Pride Is More Than a Parade - The Importance of Queer Freedom

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October is Pride Month in South Africa. Thousands of LGBTQIA+ people and their allies will gather at Pride marches nationwide, celebrating their identities while demanding freedom from discrimination, violence and exclusion.

The Pride gatherings that will be happening across South Africa will commemorate the historic march of 13 October 1990 in Johannesburg, when LGBTQIA+ people challenged the discriminatory laws and social order of apartheid. Their protest was an assertion of queer existence and a demand for a more just society.

The significance of that march must not be lost as Pride celebrations grow. The rights LGBTQIA+ people enjoy today were fought for and must continue to be defended. For a teenager unable to express their identity for fear of being disowned by their family or bullied at school, Pride should represent more than a day of celebration. It should offer hope for a future in which they can live openly and safely without having to choose between their identity and belonging.

South Africa's Constitution guarantees equality and dignity and prohibits unfair discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation. Furthermore, in 2006, South Africa became the first African country to legalise gay marriage. However, the lived experiences of many queer people remain far removed from these constitutional promises. Legal recognition has not eliminated homophobia; it has shifted much of the struggle to the spaces in which people live, learn and...