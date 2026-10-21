Tanzania: RC Sets Seven-Day Deadline for Building Permit

Singida — SINGIDA Regional Commissioner Halima Dendego has directed public servants to resolve complaints related to building permits within seven days as part of efforts to improve service delivery and strengthen accountability in the region.

She issued the directive yesterday during a meeting with public servants from various departments following her tour of Singida District, where she met residents to hear their concerns.

Ms Dendego urged officials to uphold public service ethics, dress appropriately and display their work identification cards, while using their professional skills to deliver tangible improvements in people's lives.

She also directed public servants to set aside specific time to listen to and resolve residents' complaints without waiting for senior government leaders to visit their areas.

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The regional commissioner called for wider use of information and communication technology systems and urged officials to educate residents about services available through these platforms.

She further instructed public servants to eliminate unnecessary bureaucratic barriers and serve citizens fairly, respectfully and in accordance with the law.

On accountability, Ms Dendego directed officials to hold regular meetings to monitor the implementation of their responsibilities and improve efficiency.

She also called on government offices to operate from officially designated premises and ensure that national flags displayed at their offices were properly maintained.

Other directives included promoting the use of clean energy among residents and identifying new sources of government revenue.

Ms Dendego urged officials to ensure that all directives were implemented and residents' concerns addressed promptly to improve public services and accelerate development across Singida Region.