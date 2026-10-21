Tanzania: PSPTB Enlists Employers in Fee Recovery Drive

Dodoma — The Procurement and Supplies Professionals and Technicians Board (PSPTB) will involve employers in efforts to recover outstanding professional fees from registered practitioners who have failed to renew their membership, warning that continued non-compliance could lead to deregistration.

Speaking to reporters in Dodoma yesterday, PSPTB Executive Director, Mr Godfred Mbanyi urged practitioners who had pledged to settle their arrears to honour their commitments by December 31 this year.

He said the board would engage employers whose staff had neither expressed interest in renewing their membership nor committed to clearing outstanding fees.

"We are moving beyond individual professional obligations to involve employers in ensuring compliance. We do not want procurement activities in government institutions or private companies to be affected because professionals have failed to pay their fees," he said.

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Mr Mbanyi urged public and private sector employers to verify practitioners' membership status through the PSPTB website before assigning them procurement and supplies responsibilities.

He said the board had contacted affected practitioners through emails, telephone calls and official letters, giving them opportunities to settle their debts before further action.

Some practitioners had started making payments and submitted written commitments to complete settlement by December 31, he added.

Mr Mbanyi said unpaid debts could be referred to relevant decision-making authorities for appropriate action in accordance with applicable financial and audit procedures.

He further said that practitioners who cleared their outstanding fees would be transferred from the inactive list to the active membership register.

As of October 15, 2026, PSPTB had 4,449 active professionals eligible to undertake procurement and supplies duties out of 22,269 registered practitioners.

The remaining 17,820 included practitioners who had not expressed interest in regularising their membership and those who had pledged to pay but had yet to complete the process, he said.

Mr Mbanyi said the board would continue publishing updated lists of active members on its website every week to help employers verify eligibility before assigning procurement responsibilities.

He warned that failure to regularise membership could result in deregistration, potentially disrupting procurement activities in affected institutions.