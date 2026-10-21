Nigeria: FAAN Steps Up Airport Surveillance As Nigeria Confirms Ebola Case in Abuja

The airport authority said it was working with health agencies to support containment efforts after Nigeria confirmed its first case following months of heightened preparedness.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Tuesday says it has heightened surveillance across airport operations following Nigeria's confirmation of an Ebola Virus Disease case in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The authority said it was working with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), port health services, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and other relevant agencies to support containment efforts.

The announcement came after the federal government confirmed the case involving a woman who recently arrived in Nigeria on an international flight from Uganda. The patient is receiving medical care in isolation at a private hospital in the FCT, while contact tracing has commenced.

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In September, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Nigeria had strengthened its Ebola surveillance and preparedness measures following outbreaks in parts of Africa, particularly the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The NCDC said at the time that it had placed the country on high alert and strengthened surveillance measures. Under the measures, travellers arriving from countries with active Ebola transmission could be required to complete health declaration forms to support monitoring and follow-up.

The agency had also warned of the risk of the virus being imported into Nigeria through international travel.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported in May that the federal government had identified 21 states and the FCT as areas facing high or moderate risk of Ebola importation, following a risk assessment prompted by outbreaks in the DRC and Uganda.

At the time, Nigeria had not recorded a confirmed case linked to the regional outbreak.

Airport surveillance

FAAN said the early identification of the current case and the commencement of contact tracing underscored the importance of established public health protocols, effective surveillance and cooperation among agencies.

The authority said it would continue coordinating with public health officials, align its response with further guidance and support additional measures considered necessary to protect passengers, airport personnel and the wider public.

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It urged passengers, airport users, airlines and other stakeholders to remain calm, vigilant and cooperative with health officials.

FAAN also advised the public to rely on verified information and avoid spreading unconfirmed reports.

The authority reassured travellers that it remained ready to work with relevant agencies to protect public health and ensure the safe operation of Nigeria's airports.