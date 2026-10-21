Nigeria: Milo, Ahmed Musa Empower 2,500 Young Footballers

MILO Nigeria, in partnership with former Super Eagles captain and MILO Brand Ambassador Ahmed Musa, has concluded the inaugural MILO x Ahmed Musa Sports Clinic and Tournament in Kano, reaching more than 2,500 young footballers with professional coaching, mentorship and competitive playing opportunities.

The two-week programme featured 10 coaching sessions and football matches led by Musa and experienced coaches. Beyond technical training, participants learned essential life skills, including teamwork, discipline, resilience and confidence, reinforcing the role of sports in youth development.

The initiative culminated in a tournament at the Ahmed Musa Sports Complex in Kano, where Khamis Football Academy emerged as champions. Participants also received cash prizes, certificates and football equipment in recognition of their efforts.

Speaking on the initiative, Gilbert Tweneboah-Koduah, Category Lead, MILO, said the programme reflects the brand's commitment to helping young people discover their potential through sports.

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He noted that partnering with Musa brought together MILO's dedication to sports development and the experience of a footballer whose journey can inspire aspiring players.

According to him, the initiative provided participants with structured coaching, professional guidance and practical experience to strengthen their abilities and understand the dedication required to achieve their ambitions.

Musa said Nigeria has abundant football talent but stressed that young players need quality coaching, regular competition and mentorship to succeed. He encouraged participants to remain committed to training, listen to their coaches and consistently work to improve their performance.