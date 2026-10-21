Nigeria: NPFL Fines Doma Utd N5.25m, Orders 3 Home Matches Behind Closed Doors

20 October 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide Jide

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has fined Doma United 5.25 million and ordered the club to play its next three home matches behind closed doors following security breaches and supporters' misconduct during its 1-1 draw with Kun Khalifat FC.

The sanctions stem from incidents during the Matchday 9 fixture played at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe on Saturday, October 17.

In a disciplinary notice issued on Monday, the NPFL said Doma United failed to provide adequate and effective security, allowing unauthorised persons to access restricted areas.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Doma United, nicknamed the Savannah Tigers, received a 3 million fine for repeated failures to provide adequate and effective security at their home matches.

The club was also fined 1 million for hostile conduct towards match officials and another 1 million for gross misconduct involving an official of the visiting team.

An additional 250,000 was imposed as compensation for the medical treatment of Kun Khalifat head coach, Obinna Uzoho, who sustained an injury during the incident.

The total financial penalty amounts to 5.25 million, alongside the restriction barring spectators from the club's next three home fixtures.

The disciplinary action also affects the match commissioner, who has been recommended for demotion to a lower league over alleged dereliction of duty, inadequate supervision and insufficient reporting of the match.

The club has 48 hours from the date of the notice to appeal the decision.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.