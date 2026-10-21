Nigeria: NPFL Fines Doma Utd N5.25m, Orders 3 Home Matches Behind Closed Doors

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has fined Doma United 5.25 million and ordered the club to play its next three home matches behind closed doors following security breaches and supporters' misconduct during its 1-1 draw with Kun Khalifat FC.

The sanctions stem from incidents during the Matchday 9 fixture played at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe on Saturday, October 17.

In a disciplinary notice issued on Monday, the NPFL said Doma United failed to provide adequate and effective security, allowing unauthorised persons to access restricted areas.

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Doma United, nicknamed the Savannah Tigers, received a 3 million fine for repeated failures to provide adequate and effective security at their home matches.

The club was also fined 1 million for hostile conduct towards match officials and another 1 million for gross misconduct involving an official of the visiting team.

An additional 250,000 was imposed as compensation for the medical treatment of Kun Khalifat head coach, Obinna Uzoho, who sustained an injury during the incident.

The total financial penalty amounts to 5.25 million, alongside the restriction barring spectators from the club's next three home fixtures.

The disciplinary action also affects the match commissioner, who has been recommended for demotion to a lower league over alleged dereliction of duty, inadequate supervision and insufficient reporting of the match.

The club has 48 hours from the date of the notice to appeal the decision.