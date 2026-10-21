South Africa: Bavuma's Career-Best 179 Puts Proteas On Top

Temba Bavuma produced a career-best 179 to drag South Africa from trouble to dominance on day three of the second test at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

The Proteas captain eclipsed his previous best of 172 against the West Indies, hitting 18 fours and a six off 334 balls, as South Africa declared on 425-9 before snaring an early Australian wicket to leave the visitors 3-1 at stumps.

Resuming on 97-5 and then 110-6 after Wiaan Mulder fell for 13 to Mitchell Starc, South Africa recovered through two huge stands anchored by Bavuma.

He first put on 132 for the seventh wicket with Marco Jansen, who counter-attacked with 85 off 100 balls including three sixes, racing to fifty off 43 balls before falling to Scott Boland, who finished with five wickets.

Bavuma then shared a record South African eighth-wicket partnership of 183 with Simon Harmer, who made a career-best 82 off 157 balls. It was Harmer's first test fifty in 15 matches.

Bavuma reached his fifth test ton with a pull off Pat Cummins and pushed past 150 as South Africa surged past 400.

With a few overs left, Kagiso Rabada, returning from injury, struck with his fourth ball to remove Nic Maddinson for a duck, caught by Harmer at third slip..

Travis Head and night watchman Boland will take to the crease when day four kicks off on Wednesday morning.