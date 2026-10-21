Nigeria: Gov Sani to Provide Home, Fund Medical Care for Freed Zakka Family

The Kaduna State Government has pledged to provide a home, cover all medical expenses and ensure sustained psychosocial support for Malam Ahmed Abubakar Zakka, his wife, Nafisah, and their daughter, Fatima, following their release from kidnappers.

Governor Uba Sani made the pledge on Tuesday during his visit to the family at the Kaduna State Government safe house, where they are receiving medical care after their discharge from the hospital.

The family regained their freedom after being abducted from their residence in Millennium City, Chikun Local Government Area of the state, a few days ago.

Sani said he was encouraged by their recovery and assured them that the government's support would extend beyond the visit.

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"The Kaduna State Government will provide them with a home, meet all medical expenses and ensure sustained psychosocial care to help them recover, rebuild their lives and regain a sense of security," he said.

The governor described the family's ordeal as a painful reminder of the human cost of insecurity, stressing that the government remained committed to protecting lives and restoring peace across communities.

He said the family's freedom had strengthened his administration's resolve to tackle banditry and other criminal activities through closer cooperation with security agencies, improved security coordination and deeper engagement with communities.

Sani also expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his personal engagement and concern for the family's safety.

He commended the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the nation's security agencies for their contributions to securing the family's safe return.

"Today, I visited Malam Ahmed Abubakar Zakka, his wife, Nafisah, and their daughter, Fatima, at the Kaduna State Government safe house, where they continue to receive medical care following their discharge from hospital after regaining their freedom.

"I was encouraged by their progress and remain hopeful of their full recovery, supported by our commitment to ensuring they receive the care they need.

"Their ordeal is a painful reminder of the human cost of insecurity and the solemn responsibility we bear to protect lives and restore peace to every community. "The Kaduna State Government will provide them with a home, meet all medical expenses and ensure sustained psychosocial care to help them recover, rebuild their lives and regain a sense of security," the Governor said.