Mozambique: Venâncio Mondlane - Confirmed No Live Coverage of Treason Trial

The Supreme Court has rejected Venâncio Mondlane’s appeal against its decision not to allow live TV and social media broadcasting of his 17 November treason trial. The small courtroom will be open to press and pubic, but they will not be allowed to record sound or pictures. Thus press coverage will be dependent on journalists’ notes.

The Court said its initial ruling was not subject to appeal. But AIM (14 October) notes that “the Supreme Court had also argued that a live broadcast could lead the public to form premature conclusions regarding guilt or innocence before a final verdict is reached”. In other words, the Supreme Court does not want the general public to have access to the evidence for fear that they may reach a different judgement than the Court.

Correction: In the previous newsletter (673) we incorrectly said the trial would be by the Constitution Council. It is the Supreme Court which is the highest criminal court and the earlier newsletter (672) is correct. Mondlane must be tried there because he is a member of the Council of State, as the person who came second in the presidential elections. Under the constitution, the Supreme Court is politicised. President and Vice President of the Court are named by the President of Mozambique. The 11 other judges of the Supreme Court are named by parliament, and thus by the parties in proportion to their number of seats. Five judges have been selected to try Mondlane; three of them are Frelimo-linked.