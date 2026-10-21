Mozambique: Another Leader of Mondlane's Party Killed

Araújo Tendence, a senior member of Anamola in Mopeia, Zambézia, was shot dead Friday (9 Oct) evening at his home. Anamola (National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique) is the political party led by Mondlane, and founded in August 2025. Since then, Mondlane says that almost 60 members have been killed, with no investigations of the murders. Anamola has also reported that Cândido António, a party official in KaTembe municipal district, Maputo, was “kidnapped and brutally tortured”. (CDD 12 Oct, AIM 13 Oct)

Recently, the Maputo City Judicial Court decided to unfreeze Mondlane’s bank accounts, which had been frozen in November 2024, during mass demonstrations he called to protest against fraud in the general elections.