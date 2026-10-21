Mozambique: Another Leader of Mondlane's Party Killed

20 October 2026
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

Araújo Tendence, a senior member of Anamola in Mopeia, Zambézia, was shot dead Friday (9 Oct) evening at his home. Anamola (National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique) is the political party led by Mondlane, and founded in August 2025. Since then, Mondlane says that almost 60 members have been killed, with no investigations of the murders. Anamola has also reported that Cândido António, a party official in KaTembe municipal district, Maputo, was “kidnapped and brutally tortured”. (CDD 12 Oct, AIM 13 Oct)

Recently, the Maputo City Judicial Court decided to unfreeze Mondlane’s bank accounts, which had been frozen in November 2024, during mass demonstrations he called to protest against fraud in the general elections.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.