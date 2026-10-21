Ebola - Africa CDC Convenes African Ministers of Health As Ebola Outbreak Spreads Across Three Regions

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 21 October 2026

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) will convene a high-level virtual meeting of African Ministers of Health on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, as the ongoing Ebola outbreak poses an escalating threat to health security across the continent.

Five months into the response, the outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus continues in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), with cases now reported in Kenya and Nigeria. The geographic spread across Central, Eastern and Western Africa demands urgent, coordinated action.

Since Africa CDC declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security on 18 May 2026, Member States, frontline health workers and partners have made sustained efforts to contain transmission. The evolving situation now calls for renewed political commitment, intensified response measures and stronger continental solidarity.

The 28 October meeting will provide an opportunity for Ministers of Health to assess the situation, strengthen coordination across borders, accelerate support to affected countries and reinforce preparedness throughout the continent.

"Ebola is crossing borders. Our response must move faster, with stronger coordination, greater solidarity and decisive political leadership. We have the expertise and the capacity on this continent. We must mobilise them together to stop this outbreak and save lives," said Dr Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC.

The ministerial meeting is also expected to inform preparations for a Heads of State and Government Summit under the leadership of H.E. President Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi, Chairperson of the African Union.

Africa CDC calls on all Member States to strengthen vigilance, surveillance, cross-border cooperation, community engagement and the protection of frontline health workers.

Africa must act together, with urgency and determination, to bring this outbreak to an end.