Sudanese and Egyptian Youth and Sports Ministers Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

21 October 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum (SUNA) — Minister of Youth and Sports, Professor Ahmed Adam Ahmed, held talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Jawhar Nabil, in Cairo on Tuesday to explore ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in youth and sports, train and qualify Sudanese youth, and benefit from Egyptian expertise in developing infrastructure for youth and sports facilities in Sudan.

The meeting discussed proposals for cooperation in building the capacities of Sudanese youth, providing them with training and qualifications, transferring Egyptian expertise in developing and upgrading youth and sports facilities, and enhancing the participation of Sudanese youth in programmes and activities organized by Egypt's Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Professor Ahmed, for his part, commended Egypt's efforts to support cooperation with Sudan, stressing the importance of expanding areas of partnership, benefiting from Egyptian expertise in upgrading youth and sports facilities, and enhancing Sudanese youth participation in joint programmes and activities in a manner that serves the aspirations of young people in both countries.

The Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports affirmed his ministry's commitment to supporting cooperation with Sudan in the areas discussed and exchanging expertise in ways that contribute to developing facilities and building youth capacities.

Read the original article on SNA.

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