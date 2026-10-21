Sudan: Al-Burhan Commends the Historic Sacrifices of Wadi Halfa and Northern State Residents and Their Support for the Battle of Dignity

Wadi Halfa (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, saluted the residents of Wadi Halfa and Northern State, commending their historic sacrifices and their support for the Battle of Dignity.

Addressing a mass rally in Wadi Halfa, Al-Burhan affirmed that the banks of the Nile remain a source of civilization, history and human values. He also recalled the historic sacrifices made by the people of the region in connection with the construction of the dam.

He stressed the state's commitment to addressing service-related problems and the issues facing the region, calling for the development of the agricultural sector to achieve food security in Sudan.

Al-Burhan reiterated that there is no place in Sudan for an agent, a traitor or a mercenary. He noted that the country's doors remain open to all Sudanese seeking peace, return and dialogue, while firmly rejecting any external dictates.

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He added that the gathering sends a practical message of solidarity between the people and their leadership, affirming that the Sudanese people have the right to determine their own destiny and choose who governs them through elections.

Al-Burhan also paid tribute to the troops stationed on all fronts to defend Sudan's sovereignty, security and stability, reaffirming the determination to eliminate the rebel militia.

TSC President thanked the Arab Republic of Egypt, affirming that Egyptian nationals residing in Sudan enjoy full security and care. He stressed the importance of continuing cooperation and revitalizing bilateral trade to advance the interests of both countries.