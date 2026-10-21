South Africa: SA's Urc Teams Face Northern Examination As Club Season Ramps Up

21 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Jon Cardinelli

While the Sharks and Lions face tough overseas assignments in the next two weeks, the South Africa-based Bulls and Stormers should finish this block of URC matches on a high.

Spare a thought for the Lions, who are still coming to terms with the loss of Hyron Andrews, who passed away suddenly at the team hotel in France last week.

Having produced a brave and emotionally charged performance in the cauldron of La Rochelle in a Champions Cup match last Saturday, the Lions will travel to Edinburgh and Glasgow for United Rugby Championship (URC) matches over the next fortnight, before returning to Johannesburg for a much-needed break.

The fixture against Edinburgh on Friday will be particularly challenging, given the six-day turnaround as well as the fact that Sean Everitt's charges have yet to lose a URC game this season and are currently at the top of the standings.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Lions certainly have the players to push Edinburgh close, but given all that has transpired over the past week, expectations for a victory should be tempered.

It won't get any easier next week, when they head to Glasgow to tackle the former URC champions, who are coached by another South African in Franco Smith.

Promising start

Overall, South Africa's leading franchises have made a promising start to the 2026/27 club season.

All four teams began the third round of the URC...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.