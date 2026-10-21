South Africa: SA's Urc Teams Face Northern Examination As Club Season Ramps Up

While the Sharks and Lions face tough overseas assignments in the next two weeks, the South Africa-based Bulls and Stormers should finish this block of URC matches on a high.

Spare a thought for the Lions, who are still coming to terms with the loss of Hyron Andrews, who passed away suddenly at the team hotel in France last week.

Having produced a brave and emotionally charged performance in the cauldron of La Rochelle in a Champions Cup match last Saturday, the Lions will travel to Edinburgh and Glasgow for United Rugby Championship (URC) matches over the next fortnight, before returning to Johannesburg for a much-needed break.

The fixture against Edinburgh on Friday will be particularly challenging, given the six-day turnaround as well as the fact that Sean Everitt's charges have yet to lose a URC game this season and are currently at the top of the standings.

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The Lions certainly have the players to push Edinburgh close, but given all that has transpired over the past week, expectations for a victory should be tempered.

It won't get any easier next week, when they head to Glasgow to tackle the former URC champions, who are coached by another South African in Franco Smith.

Promising start

Overall, South Africa's leading franchises have made a promising start to the 2026/27 club season.

All four teams began the third round of the URC...