South Africa: We Know What Works. We Need to Move Faster, Together

South Africa is entering an important new chapter in its growth story, one already being shaped by the energy, ingenuity and economic contribution of its youth.

Over the past three years, the Government-Business Partnership has demonstrated the value of government and organised business aligning behind a shared national agenda. Through Business Unity South Africa, business leaders have worked alongside government to support reforms in energy, transport and logistics, and crime and corruption, helping to restore confidence and create a stronger platform for investment and growth in the country.

The launch of Phase 3 on 20 August marks an important shift. Having helped stabilise key foundations for growth, the partnership is now focused on translating that momentum into increased investment and job creation, particularly for young people. The shared ambition is clear: help move South Africa onto a path of sustained growth above 3% per year, contribute to the creation of 1.8 million additional jobs by 2030 and expand earning opportunities for young people at unprecedented scale.

The next frontier is unlocking earning at scale

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South Africa's greatest opportunity lies in the potential of its young people.

Across the country, there are already encouraging signs of progress. Employers are opening new entry points into the labour market. Growth sectors are identifying practical ways to absorb more young talent. Work-based learning models are creating stronger links between skills...